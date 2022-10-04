Pumpkin Fall Crawl on Main Street in Hamilton showcases small businesses

Kelly Armstrong, owner of Chickpea Chicks Hummus, said she hopes the event will bring in regular customers, along with new ones, to highlight what the businesses can do for fall and bring the community together.

Each one of the participating shops and businesses will also have a “Fall Scape,” where there will be one scarecrow in a fall scape or a fall scene, which will make for good photo opportunities.

“We are hoping people visit each and every participating shop to see the different Fall Scapes that they have,” Robinson said..

“We wanted to draw some attention to all of the new things happening on Main Street. We are so excited. We have at least two-to-three new restaurants coming in the future. We have Agave & Rye coming. We have The Frost Factory coming. We already have Chickpea Chicks Hummus and a gluten-free bakery called Chubby Bunny Bakery, and we have Fretboard Brewing & Public House. So, we are just trying to highlight those restaurants, and draw attention to how great and up-and-coming Main Street is,” Robinson said.

The event will provide a variety of entertainment and activities, including a scavenger hunt. Guests are encouraged to visit 10 of the 17 participating shops for a chance to win a gift card from every store. Participants should pick up a “Shopping Pass” from one of the participating stores for the scavenger hunt.

“Guests are basically trick-or-treating along the scavenger hunt, and collecting candy, and once they get 10 of the 17 participating businesses or restaurants, they can drop that off on their last shop and be registered to win. We will do the drawing on Sunday evening,” Robinson said.

Armstrong added, “The event is about bringing community together to showcase what all of our small businesses have and to help support small businesses. We want to come together and make that happen for all of Main Street. We also want to be a sister event to Operation Pumpkin. It’s about supporting them as well.”

There will also be charity “Pie in the Face” throws throughout the weekend, where participants can take aim at City Manager Joshua Smith or Mayor Pat Moeller from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, Lt. Brian Robinson and Brad Baker 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday and and Jason Crank, Scott Smallwood and Jason Snyder from noon to 1 p.m. Sunday.

Other highlights will include jugglers and stilt walkers, face painting and balloon art for kids.

“It’s just going to be a wonderful event ... We’re hoping this is going to be a great complement to what’s already going on in Hamilton and we’ve been telling people this is absolutely the place to be on Oct. 7 through Oct. 9,” Robinson said.

For more information visit Main Street Pumpkin Fall Crawl on Facebook.

PUMPKIN FALL CRAWL ACTIVITIES

FRIDAY

3 to 9 p.m.: Server Sounds DJ and karaoke at the Armstead Park Gazebo

7 to 10 p.m.: Queen City All Stars live music at Hamilton’s Urban Backyard

SATURDAY

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Jeeps “cruise-in” along Main Street

Noon to 4 p.m.: DJ GoGreen with DJ Diamond at Armstead Park Gazebo

5:30 to 8:30 p.m.: Grady Burton live music at Armstead Park Gazebo

7 to 10 p.m.: Myron Gabbard live music at Hamilton’s Urban Backyard

SUNDAY

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Laying Frame on Main” low riders cruise-in on Main Street

Noon to 3 p.m.: Max McCormack live music at B Street Alley park next to Petals & Wicks

Noon to 4 p.m.: Server Sounds live music at Armstead Gazebo Park

1 to 3 p.m.: The Ravens live music at Hamilton’s Urban Backyard