Monster Bash party, Trick-or-Treat Trail some of Howl-O-Ween highlights at Great Wolf Lodge

Q: What are some of the highlights as far as some of the specific events and activities?

A: We’re bringing back the popular Trick-Or-Treat Trail, where kids can wear their costumes, visit trick-or-treat stops throughout the resort and take photos with their favorite Great Wolf Lodge characters. For kids with food allergies, there’s a special trick-or-treat stop that has non-food treats.

Other highlights of Howl-O-Ween are:

Howl-O-Ween Yoga Tails: Families can enjoy a themed version of Yoga Tails where the Great Wolf Pack talks about their favorite autumn activities.

Monster Bash Dance Party: Kids can enjoy Halloween songs that’ll move their funky bones – and get out their end-of-day energy – before bedtime at this epic dance party.

Howl-O-Ween Arts & Crafts: We have a collection of pre-packaged arts and crafts projects that families can complete on their own either in the comfort of their room or in the Grand Lobby. It includes fun projects like a bat hat, spider headband, ghoulish bracelets and keychains, Halloween coloring sheets, buttons and Halloween masks.

Howl-O-Ween Mini-Events: Boo Bingo is our Halloween take on a classic game, where five in a row is a bingo and yelling “boo” is the winning lingo.

Howl-O-Ween Trivia: Families can test their knowledge of Halloween myths, legends, lore and tradition.

Q: What can guests expect when they visit?

A: Howl-O-Ween at the lodge is like being transported into an autumn paradise from the moment you enter the Grand Lobby. The lodge is decked out with fall leaves, pumpkins and another festive décor to celebrate the color-changing season.

Q: Why did Great Wolf want to offer this seasonal celebration for guests?

A: Howl-O-Ween is one of four seasonal celebrations that we host annually — others include Spring Breakout, Summer Camp-In and Snowland. We’re always looking for ways to enhance our programming so guests can experience the changing seasons and create lifelong memories with their pack.

Q: Why is the fall a good time to visit Great Wolf Lodge?

A: Fall is a great time to visit Great Wolf Lodge for families looking to carve out time with their pack during the busy school year and enjoy the special autumn festivities at the lodge – whether it’s for a staycation or quick road trip. Even with the weather changing, families can have a blast in the water park since we have an always perfect 84-degree temperature inside.

Q: Why would you encourage guests to visit this fall and take advantage of everything Great Wolf has to offer?

A: Halloween doesn’t have to be a one-day celebration for families. They can get the pack together and be a part of our month-long Howl-O-Ween experience. With our returning fan-favorite attractions, it’s the perfect time for families to visit and enjoy the special activities and treats to celebrate the spooky season.

Q: What are you most proud of as far as the experience Great Wolf Lodge can provide to guests?

A: I’m proud to help provide families with the opportunity to spend quality time and create everlasting memories together at Great Wolf Lodge. The resort is a fun-filled year-round escape, with all sorts of indoor attractions, activities and dining options for the whole family.

Q: Anything else you’d like to share with our readers?

A: Yes, you can learn more about the local Howl-O-Ween offerings at Great Wolf Lodge by visiting greatwolf.com/mason.