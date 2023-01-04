$1 million bond set for man accused of stabbing Hamilton woman to death

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Judge Jennifer McElfresh set Madden’s bond at $1 million, noting the pending drug case and his past charges including assault on a police officer. He is scheduled to be back in court Feb. 2 for a pre-trial hearing.

A family member at the arraignment said he believes “God and the Hamilton Police have the right person.”

He declined further comment.

Brewsaugh was on the floor when officers arrived at the home.

Neighbors and family members said Brewsaugh and Madden had recently moved into the house.

A next-door neighbor called 911, and the woman told the dispatchers that a man came running out of his house screaming and said he thought his wife was dead in bed.

“He’s screaming hysterically,” she said in the call.

The man could be heard in the background, “Oh God, oh God, oh God,” at the time of the 911 call.