Local physical therapist indicted on child porn charges after Snapchat account spurred tip to police

Assistant Butler County Prosecutor Lindsay Sheehan said an investigation began when police received a tip about a Snapchat account from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

“They are F-5s, the charges are possession only there is not charge for any type of creation,” Sheehan said. She added the alleged victims are not people who can be identified. “This is information that he access from the internet.”

There are no allegations of inappropriate touching or photographing of minors, according to prosecutors.

Ohio Occupational Therapy, Physical Therapy and Athletic Trainers Board records show that Sigler was disciplined for a 2020 incident for an inappropriate relationship with a patient that included texting an inappropriate photo of himself to that patient. He signed a consent decree admitting to the allegations and agreeing to discipline.

He received a written reprimand, was ordered to pay a $500 fine and complete a course titled “Professional Boundaries and Ethics,” according to board records.

In September 2021, the board notified Sigler that he had completed the obligations of the consent decree.

Sheehan said the 2020 incident was not investigated as criminal and is not a part of the current indictment in any way.

Sigler’s attorney J.R. Berans declined comment.