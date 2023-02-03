Bond set for Middletown man charged with drug trafficking in school zone

Christopher E. Young, 43, who was on parole from a previous conviction of drug trafficking in methamphetamine, was arrested and booked Tuesday in the Middletown City Jail. He was charged with possession of drugs, trafficking in drugs in a school zone, both first-degree felonies, having weapons while under disability and a parole violation.

The Middletown Division of Police, in partnership with the Ohio Adult Parole Authority, executed a search warrant at 3712 Fisher Ave. They discovered about 700 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of $70,000, police said.