Bond set for Middletown man charged with drug trafficking in school zone

A cash or surety bond was set at $210,000 for a Middletown man charged with two drug felonies.
Christopher E. Young, 43, who was on parole from a previous conviction of drug trafficking in methamphetamine, was arrested and booked Tuesday in the Middletown City Jail. He was charged with possession of drugs, trafficking in drugs in a school zone, both first-degree felonies, having weapons while under disability and a parole violation.
The Middletown Division of Police, in partnership with the Ohio Adult Parole Authority, executed a search warrant at 3712 Fisher Ave. They discovered about 700 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of $70,000, police said.
Also a large caliber handgun, which later was determined to be stolen from the city of Oxford, was seized along with $5,000 in cash.
Young will have his preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Middletown Municipal Court before Judge James Sherron. Young remains in jail, according to records.
Anyone with information about drug trafficking is encouraged to call the drug hotline at 513-425-7749.
