Warren County woman who stabbed her husband 38 times found guilty of murder

Stormy Delehanty, 27, of Deerfield Twp., was booked into the Warren County Jail on Aug. 3 on murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence charges.

Judge Timothy Tepe revoked Delehanty’s $500,000 bond and remanded her to the Warren County Jail pending sentencing, but did not set a sentencing date.

As the verdict’s were read, Delehanty stood silently with her attorney, Joseph Auciello Jr.

Delehanty was arrested July 11, 2020 at the Boulder Station Casino in Las Vegas after a nationwide search. She was extradited back to Warren County to face the charges against her. Prosecutors said police found the weapons in her possession in Las Vegas.

At the time of her arrest in Las Vegas, Delehanty had been was placed on probation in April 2020 after spitting on deputies during her arrest in a 2019 drunk-driving incident, according to court records.