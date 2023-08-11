Two cases of suspects accused of killing women in Middletown continued until September

Two men accused of killing women in separate Middletown homicides this year were scheduled for pretrial hearings Thursday, but the cases were continued until September.

Darnell Dollar, 33, with a last known address of Gordon Smith Boulevard in Hamilton, was indicted in April for murder and kidnapping in the slaying of the 61-year-old Constance “Connie” Reddix.

On March 14, Connie Reddix was discovered by police in a SUV near Hanover Avenue and South Verity Parkway, but the assault apparently began the night before, according to police and 911 callers.

Police said she was found dead inside the vehicle in the parking lot of Mid-Western Auto Sales on South Verity Parkway. Records indicate she was first assaulted behind Cincinnati State in downtown Middletown.

Middletown detectives say Dollar confessed to the homicide in an interview with detectives.

Dollar, who is being held in lieu of a $1 million bond, is now scheduled to be back in court Sept. 28 for a competency evaluation hearing.

Billy Guinigundo, Dollar’s court-appointed attorney, entered a not guilty by reason of insanity plea for his client and questioned his competency for trial. Judge Jennifer McElfresh ordered a forensic psychological evaluation.

In June, the defense requested a second evaluation. This is likely because Dollar was ruled competent and the defense wants a second opinion.

Dollar has a previous conviction for two counts of felonious assault involving two women and was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2011.

Richard Shelby Adkins, who is accused of killing a woman in June at a Howard Avenue residence, briefly appeared before McElfresh who continued the hearing until Sept. 7 at the request of the defense.

Adkins, 37, was initially charged with felonious assault on June 11 after allegedly shooting a woman when a disagreement between roommates turned violent.

The victim, Ciara Cain, 26, suffered a wound to the head and was flown to an area hospital, according to police. She died on June 13 at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Adkins was indicted by a grand jury for murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence. The murder charge includes a gun specification that adds three years to a prison sentence if convicted. Adkins is also being held on $1 million bond.