Father of baby who died gets maximum sentence for child endangering

John Lincoln Powers harmed his 2-month-old daughter, who died of brain trauma.

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Crime & Law
By
41 minutes ago
X

A father has been sentenced to the maximum of eight years in prison for child endangering after the death of his 2-month old daughter in May 2022.

John Lincoln Powers was in Butler County Common Pleas Court for the sentencing Thursday. In June, he was found guilty of the second-degree felony following a jury trial, but was acquitted of murder.

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Powers, 24, was co-parenting his 2-month-old child, Kiara, at a residence on Merlin Way when the incident occurred, according to prosecutors. He went to Texas after the death of his daughter and was arrested there after he was indicted in December.

In imposing the sentence, Judge Jennifer McElfresh noted Powers conviction in Oklahoma in 2019 for assault and battery and said Kiara “had some of the most significant brain trauma that this court has ever heard of.”

Powers could receive an additional four years in prison depending on his behavior while incarcerated.

During trial, the jury saw body camera footage of a Fairfield police officer doing chest compressions with his thumbs in an attempt to revive Powers’ daughter as she lay on the floor in a pink sleeper.

Paramedics were unsuccessful. The infant was pronounced dead on May 10, 2022.

Butler County Assistant Prosecutor Lindsay Sheehan said Powers recklessly abused the baby, causing her death, according to trial evidence.

ExploreFather of baby who died found not guilty of murder, but guilty of child endangering

Defense attorney Aricia Underwood said her client, who often cared for his daughter alone, was “careful; he was loving.”

Underwood termed the incident a “tragic accident.”

The child’s mother, Kylee Johnson, noticed bruising on the child’s chin area, which Powers said happened when he was burping her, according to prosecutors.

The baby’s vomiting was noted by the mother on April 22, 2022, and on May 9, 2022, after a doctor’s appointment with an ultrasound to try to determine the source of the vomiting. Powers had care of the baby.

At about 8 p.m. that night, Powers messaged the mother saying the child had vomited all over him. He later told detectives he had put her down “harder than normal,” according to court documents.

The child never again appeared neurologically normal, had seizures and screamed all night until Powers called 911 about 5 a.m. May 10, 2022, according to prosecutors. The baby was lifeless when emergency crews arrived, according to prosecutors.

An autopsy revealed Kiara suffered a massive head injury that killed her on May 10, 2022, and had additional healing brain injuries.

ExploreState joins criminal probe of Middletown senior center’s finances at request of police

Powers gave no statement before sentencing.

Johnson cried as she asked the judge to give Powers the maximum sentence.

“He needs to realize what he did wrong and I feel like he does not realize that at all,” the child’s mother said.

Underwood read a letter from Powers’ brother in Oklahoma who said he and his wife know Powers as a caring person and if he was given community control, he could live with them.

“We can help him be a better version of himself,” James Powers said in the letter.

Underwood said Powers was raised in foster care and always wanted a family.

“There was no malice in John’s heart in this particular situation,” she told the judge.

But, Assistant Prosecutor Kraig Chadrick said jail phone records and information from other inmates paint a different picture.

“I have never received so much information from jail after a verdict on behalf of the state,” he said.

Multiple people came forward to speak to prosecutors about Powers’ changed behavior since the verdict.

“The constant statement is after he (Powers) was found not guilty, he turned a switch. He went from this is a big misunderstanding to ‘I am going to walk’,” Chadrick said. According to inmates, Powers said “I got away with murder.”

Some of the statements were so upsetting to other inmates that Powers was assaulted, according to Chadrick.

Chadrick said in this case he believes the jury got the verdict wrong and just could not get past the term “murder” in the charge without knowing exactly what happened.

“I certainly respect our system of justice, it is the best system on the face of earth. But in all honesty, I think the jury got it wrong ... it is such a high bar. It is clear they got lost in the word murder and didn’t look at the elements,” Chadrick said.

ExploreJudge asked to order forced treatment of suspect in Okeana neighbor’s death
In Other News
1
Retrial of man accused of killing 4 family members in 2019 on track for...
2
Woman charged in Madison Twp. animal cruelty case released, dogs to...
3
Warren County man pleads guilty to stealing $1.31M from woman’s...
4
Judge asked to order forced treatment of suspect in Okeana neighbor’s...
5
58 Ohioans charged connected to Capitol riot, 13 from Dayton area

About the Author

Follow Lauren Pack on facebookFollow Lauren Pack on twitter

Lauren Pack, a native of the Miami Valley, has been on staff at the Journal-News since 1994 reporting on courts and crime.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top