BreakingNews
Tropical Smoothie Café to open in Fairfield and Liberty Twp.
X

$1M bond set for man charged with murder in shooting of Middletown woman

Crime & Law
By
23 minutes ago

A $1 million bond was set Thursday in Butler County Common Pleas Court for a Middletown man charged in the shooting death of a woman last month at a Howard Avenue residence.

Richard Shelby Adkins, 37, was initially charged with felonious assault on June 11 after allegedly shooting a woman when a disagreement between roommates turned violent.

ExploreMan facing arson charge for Hamilton fire that destroyed residence

The gunshot victim, Ciara Cain, 26, suffered a wound to the head at about 2:38 p.m. and was flown to an area hospital, according to police. She died on June 13 at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Last week, a Butler County grand jury returned indictments for murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence against Adkins. The murder charge includes a gun specification that adds three years to a prison sentence if convicted.

Judge Jennifer McElfresh set the bond during arraignment on the indicted charge. He is scheduled to be back in court July 20 for a pre-trial hearing.

ExploreMan arraigned on charges connected to fatal shooting outside Hamilton bar
In Other News
1
John Carter case: Prosecutors list more than 100 pieces of evidence
2
Man arraigned on charges connected to fatal shooting outside Hamilton...
3
Legal glitch leads to sentencing of man twice in one week for fatal...
4
Official IDs person killed in drive-by shooting at bus station near...
5
Driver who killed Mason teen going to prison; victim’s family was in...

About the Author

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top