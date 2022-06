Trial of former Trenton police officer accused of child sex crimes begins

Danny L. Greene, 66, was indicted in February 2020 by a grand jury on two counts of rape involving a victim younger than 13 and seven counts of gross sexual imposition. There are three alleged victims.

Greene was a police officer in Trenton from 1978 to 2008 and he retired as a sergeant, according to city officials. He then worked as a part-time corrections officer at the Butler County Sheriff’s Office from October 2008 to August 2009 before being laid off.