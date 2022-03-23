journal-news logo
Detectives need help identifying person of interest in Madison Twp. stabbing

Store photo of a person of interest in a stabbing outside the Dollar General in Madison Twp. Saturday night. BUTLER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Store photo of a person of interest in a stabbing outside the Dollar General in Madison Twp. Saturday night. BUTLER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Crime & Law
By Lauren Pack
53 minutes ago

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying a person of interest in a stabbing Saturday night outside a Madison Twp. store.

An altercation broke out in the parking lot of the Dollar General, 6640 Trenton-Franklin Road, between two men. One receiving superficial stab wounds, according to detectives. The incident happened about 8 p.m.

Detectives want to identify to man and question him about the altercation to get his side of the story.

Anyone with information contact Detective Dan Turner 513-785-1238.

