Trial for Trenton police officer accused of child sex crimes continued for third time

In May, Butler County Common Pleas Court Judge Greg Howard set his trial for Oct. 25, but the trial date has been moved to Dec. 13. Then December trial date was continued at the request of the defense to this month.

Greene’s attorney, Richard Hyde said in December in his continuance request he has a medical issue that would affect his mobility during a five-day trial. Hyde told the Journal-News this week the medical issue is ongoing and his mobility is again affected, so he requested another continuance.

Howard set the new trial date for June 13.

Greene is free on $50,000 cash or surety bond. He is fitted with a GPS monitor and the judge told him not to have any contact with his accusers or anyone younger than 18.