Trial for man accused in 2020 Warren County police shootout continued a fourth time

Tepe said there were “snags” when a defense witness who was ordered by the court to provide a report did not do so until yesterday. That does not leave time for the prosecution to review and rebut the report.

The judge said it took a subpoena, a phone call and a separate order from the court to get the witness to appear with the report.

“Almost a hostile situation,” Tepe said.

Middletown police Officer Dennis Jordan was shot after pursuing a suspect on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Turtlecreek Twp. He is a K-9 officer, seen here with his partner, Koda.

An investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Investigation indicated Hubbard shot first, striking Jordan, and that eight officers returned fire. Hubbard was hit between 10 and 13 times. Video evidence made the sequence of events clear, according to prosecutors.

Christopher Hubbard

Hubbard, who was sent back to prison shortly after the incident, is now being held on $1 million bond in the Warren County Jail. He requested a bond reduction, but it was denied by the judge.

A Middletown police officer was shot after a pursuit that began in Fairfield on Aug. 31, 2020, ended in a crash and shots fired on Mason- Montgomery Road in Turtlecreek Twp. in Warren County. The officer shot was identified as Dennis Jordan, who was shot in the arm and finger, according to a city of Middletown spokeswoman.

Jordan was shot in the arm, finger and right leg. He was released from the hospital a day later and returned to duty.

Hubbard said at a hearing last summer charges against him are hard to prove.

“I have combed through my discovery packet with a fine tooth comb,” Hubbard said, adding he doesn’t know where the prosecution will get the evidence at trial to prove the charges against him. “One officer was shot. But I can show you by paper work on this table that other law enforcement did that and I didn’t.”

Assistant Prosecutor Steve Knippen responded saying the incident started because Hubbard fled from a police.

“The only reason that his vehicle was stopped, it is the state’s understanding, is because it ran over Stop Sticks which damaged his tires,” Knippen said. “He pulled over into the front yard of the residence. I can tell you in terms of evidence, there are two videos .... they definitively show the defendant shooting first at officers where he fires multiple shots and an officer was struck multiple times. So there is evidence that supports the charges.”