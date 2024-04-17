Police have suspects, but no arrests in double shooting at Middletown park

Officers and medics responded to the park in the 1800 block of Minnesota Street for a call about gunshots in the area. They found two gunshot victims, both struck in the legs.

The victims were transported to the Atrium Medical Center for treatment.

Sgt. Sam Allen was on patrol on Lafayette Avenue when he heard gunfire that “appeared to be from two different weapons” close to Douglass Park. A short time later, Allen received a call about a possible shooting in the park and found a “large crime scene,” according to records obtained by the Journal-News.

Multiple 911 calls were received, including on from a male shooting victim who said he was “bleeding out” and his leg was broken.

A female caller returning home told dispatchers she heard vehicles screeching and “pop, pop, pop. Like six or seven bullets.”

The caller said she did not see anything, but, “I heard it. It scared (me). I ducked behind my car it was so loud.”

One caller reported seeing a group of people walking and one with a gun. Two callers reported seeing and hearing vehicles speeding away after the shots.

The victims told officers and detectives they were hanging out at Douglass Park when two other people walked up and demanded money. The two who demanded money began shooting, striking the victims in the leg.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information about this incident, contact Detective Ken Mynhier at 513-425-7720 or 513-425-7700.