Man dead after road-rage shooting in Middletown

The driver of a pickup truck was hit by gunfire as was his vehicle, leading officers to the 100 block of South Clinton Street and First Avenue where the vehicle hit a pole near the Eagles lodge, according to Sgt. Earl Nelson.

The driver suffered a gunshot wound to the neck and died at the scene. The other vehicle involved sped away.

Nelson said detectives have interviewed witnesses and have different accounts about what happened and differing descriptions of the other vehicle involved.

“It is similar, but not exactly the same to say what happened and what led to the actual shooting,” Nelson said.

Detectives were waiting for businesses to open to check security cameras.

A preliminary investigation indicates the truck’s engine overheated, the radiator exploded and fluid began leaking, which was tracked by police to the crashed truck, Nelson said.

No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is ongoing. If you have any information about this incident, contact Detective Ballinger 513-425-7785 or 513-425-7700.