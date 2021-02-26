Middletown man indicted for three rapes in Butler County

The indicted charges against Singh are rape, kidnapping and assault for a Sept. 4 to 5, 2019 crime; rape and kidnapping with gun specifications for a Aug 23, 2020 crime; and kidnapping and rape for an April 2, 2020 crime.

Hamilton detective Tony Kiep said after Singh’s arrest that Singh picked up the women and then allegedly forced them to engage in sex with him.

“There could be more victims,” Kiep said. “Sometimes people don’t report these crimes right away.”

On Sept. 5, 2019, a woman reported she was offered a ride from Circle K on Pleasant Avenue. She said the man stopped the vehicle on East Avenue and dragged her by the hair into an abandoned building and raped her, according to the report.

In the Aug. 23, 2020 incident, a woman said she was forced into a vehicle on East Avenue, held against her will at gunpoint and sexually assaulted, according to the report.

Kiep said Singh also is a person of interest in similar cases in Middletown.

Middletown Police Chief David Birk told the Journal-News that police are investigating Singh in the cases of two woman sexually assaulted last year.

“We have a couple possible victims and we are using their information and evidence,” Birk said.

He added they are having some difficulty locating the alleged victims.

“We think he may have tried to pick more women up and said they said no,” Kiep said. “So we are interested if anyone recognizes him.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Kiep at 513-898-5811, Ext. 1261 or detective Frank Botts at 513-898-5811, Ext. 1266.