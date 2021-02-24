Man accused of 2 rapes in Hamilton is person of interest in Middletown cases

On Sept. 5, 2019, a woman reported she was offered a ride from Circle K on Pleasant Avenue. She said the man stopped the vehicle on East Avenue and dragged her by the hair into an abandoned building and raped her, according to the report.

In the Aug. 23, 2020 incident, a woman said she was forced into a vehicle on East Avenue, held against her will at gunpoint and sexually assaulted, according to the report.

Kiep said Singh also is a person of interest in similar cases in Middletown.

Middletown Police Chief David Birk told the Journal-News police are investigating Singh in the cases of two woman sexually assaulted last year.

“We have a couple possible victims and we are using their information and evidence,” Birk said. He added they are having some difficulty locating the alleged victims.

Kiep said: “We think he may have tried to pick more women up and said they said no. So we are interested if anyone recognizes him.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Kiep at 513-898-5811, Ext. 1261 or detective Frank Botts at 513-898-5811, Ext. 1266.