Man sent to prison for firing shots that killed friend in West Chester Twp.

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

News | 48 minutes ago
By Lauren Pack

A man who pleaded guilty to reckless homicide for the shooting death of his friend last March in West Chester Twp. was sentenced to prison Tuesday.

Mahmoud Alchahal, 22, was indicted in June for reckless homicide, a third-degree felony with a one-year gun specification, for the death of Jesse K. Buabeng, 25, on March 27 at Lakota Lake apartments, according to court records. Alchahal also shot himself in the foot during the incident, according to West Chester police and a 911 call.

A hysterical 911 caller told dispatchers, “Oh my God, I just shot my foot and I accidentally shot my friend, oh my God I need somebody, I need 911 right now please.”

Mahmoud Alchahal BUTLER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Mahmoud Alchahal BUTLER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A few days after the fatal shooting, Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said he expected the alleged shooter to be charged a misdemeanor rather than a felony. But after further investigation by West Chester police, the case was presented directly to a grand jury, and Alchahal was indicted on the felony.

Alchahal pleaded guilty to the charge in January. Butler County Common Pleas Judge Noah Powers II sentenced Alchahal to the maximum of four years in prison on Tuesday, according to the prosecutor’s office.

“The allegations are (that) this case is more than an accident and less than intentional,” Gmoser said after the indictment was released, noting the incident involved reckless conduct with a firearm.

Gmoser said “it is not one of those situations where the gun got accidentally pointed in somebody’s direction and he tripped and the gun accidentally fired.”

