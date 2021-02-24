Man sent to prison for firing shots that killed friend in West Chester Twp.

Alchahal pleaded guilty to the charge in January. Butler County Common Pleas Judge Noah Powers II sentenced Alchahal to the maximum of four years in prison on Tuesday, according to the prosecutor’s office.

“The allegations are (that) this case is more than an accident and less than intentional,” Gmoser said after the indictment was released, noting the incident involved reckless conduct with a firearm.

Gmoser said “it is not one of those situations where the gun got accidentally pointed in somebody’s direction and he tripped and the gun accidentally fired.”