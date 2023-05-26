Man who allegedly shot at Middletown officers enters insanity plea

Gmoser told the Journal-News he presented Kellum’s case and that of the officers to a grand jury for consideration. The grand jury did not return charges against the officers, but he will not be commenting on the findings of that investigation because it is part of a pending case against Kellum.

“It is appropriate at the conclusion of the criminal case against the man who was indicted (for felonious assault) to release the (entire) grand jury decision that no charges were warranted with respect to the five officers,” Gmoser said.

Birk said four of the officers have returned to work and the fifth is on further leave after his wife had a baby.

Shots were fired between the responding officers and a man with a firearm who apparently barricaded into a residence at Olde Towne apartment complex on Park Lane, according to officials.

Kellum fired at the officers, who were with the Butler County Butler County Crisis Intervention team. Officers returned fire, said Birk.

The intervention team was there for a well-being check for the man who had a history with the mental health agency. A family member called the intervention team.

Kellum was shot multiple times, including in the foot and shin.

“Obviously, when he fired, we returned fire,” Birk said. “We are thankful he is not injured worse.”