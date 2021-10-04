Jury finds Middletown man guilty of rape, kidnapping and not guilty of other sexual assaults

The verdict followed four days of testimony and several hours of deliberation. Judge Michael Oster Jr. set sentencing for Nov. 15. He faces a maximum of 22 years in prison.

The defense pointed to the alleged victims’ past criminal records and, in two cases, that they were slow to report the assaults. In one case, the alleged victim was proven to be less than truthful about a previous case.

“These women are prostitutes,” said defense attorney Steve Kilburn during opening statements. “He is ashamed and embarrassed that he picked up prostitutes. Just because Mr. Singh’s DNA was found does not mean he raped anyone.”

Caption Defense attorney Steve Kilburn delivers opening statements in the trial of Taranpreet Singh, accused of raping four women in 2019 and 2020, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 in Butler County Common Pleas Court in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Singh, of Village Drive, was found not guilty of multiple felony charges for alleged sexual assaults on two other women in 2020. Charges involving a fourth victim were dismissed before trial