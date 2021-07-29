Hamilton woman to be sentenced today for party shooting that killed teen

Stephanie Gill Boggs, Boggs’ mother, said in an interview with the Journal-News that the charge and possible sentence is not enough for killing her son.

“We are trying to get justice for him because nobody will even acknowledge him. My son didn’t deserve this, they’re putting him on trial when he’s the victim,” Gill Boggs said.

Aerial Brazzell, with attorneys, Kara Blackney, left, and Bill Gallagher, pleaded guilty to reckless homicide in the shooting death of J.R. Boggs Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Butler County Common Pleas Court in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said this case could have been indicted as a misdemeanor negligent homicide. Boggs brought the gun that killed him to the residence where five people, including Brazzell, met up, and “there is no evidence of animosity, hatred, argument or problems between him and the girl who shoots him,” Gmoser said.

Brazzell’s attorney Kara Blackney said in a sentencing motion that Brazzell has no criminal background as an adult or a juvenile and has shown remorse by taking responsibility for her actions.

“Miss Brazzell’s entire life and future has changed due to this horrible accident. She has suffered from depression, anxiety, ADD and PTSD for several years. The incident led to an aggravation of symptoms for which she is currently in therapy and taking medication,” Blackney wrote. “She is losing sleep due to memories from this incident and remains in her home most of the time. She cries every time Mr. Boggs’ name is brought up and is remorseful for causing his family and friends so much pain and sorrow.”

The defense attorney added, “incarceration is not necessary to protect the community, would punish Miss Brazzell to an overly extreme measure, and would stop rehabilitation that is currently taking place in her life.”

In a statement of facts from Assistant Prosecutor Jon Marshall, Boggs and Brazzell made plans via social media to socialize on the afternoon of Dec. 16. Photographs associated with the Boggs’ Facebook account show him already in possession of the Glock handgun with the green laser sighting.

Videos found on cellphones of people at the party showed Boggs with the Glock and Brazzell.

“The videos show the magazine is not in the firearm, and further shows people including the defendant pulling the trigger of the gun, with no gunshot resulting,” according to the statement of facts.

At 1:05 a.m. on Dec. 17 a cellphone video shows Boggs making the following statements: “I took the magazine out of my Glock. I don’t want to accidentally shoot it. There’s a bunch of kids in the house and I am drinking.”

Approximately 30 minutes later Brazzell came into the room, picked up the handgun and pulled the trigger, fatally wounding Boggs.

“In her statements to police, the defendant said she believed the gun was still unloaded as it had been earlier. However, she also admitted she did not do anything to verify her belief the gun was unloaded,” the statement of facts states.