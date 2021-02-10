X

Hamilton woman indicted in fatal shooting during gunplay

Aerial Katelynn Brazzell BUTLER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
News | 1 hour ago
By Lauren Pack

A Hamilton woman has been indicted by a Butler County grand jury for reckless homicide in the shooting death of a teen in December.

Aerial Katelynn Brazzell, 21, is accused of killing Bennie Shaun Boggs Jr., 16, on Dec. 17. Boggs was shot at 1:20 a.m. at her residence in the 200 block of Cereal Avenue.

Hamilton police say Brazzell was “playing with a firearm pointing it at the victim and discharged the firearm striking the victim in the head.” She was booked into the Butler County Jail about eight hours after the alleged shooting and the case was sent to a grand jury after she waived a preliminary hearing.

Bennie Shaun Boggs Jr. and mother Stephanie Gill SUBMITTED
The Butler County Coroner’s Office ruled Boggs’ death a homicide and that he died from a gunshot wound.

Reckless homicide is a third-degree felony with a maximum sentence of 36 months in prison if found guilty.

Brazzell is free on $35,000 bond. She is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 18 in Butler County Common Pleas Court on the indicted charge.

Boggs’ grandmother, Kathy Campbell, said he liked to be called “J.R.” and he attended Fairfield High School after transferring from Hamilton High.

He wanted to enlist in the U.S. Army where he could be a mechanic and work in electronics, she said.

A woman is charged with reckless homicide for the shooting death of Bennie Shaun Boggs this morning in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
