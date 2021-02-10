Hamilton woman indicted in fatal shooting during gunplay

Aerial Katelynn Brazzell, 21, is accused of killing Bennie Shaun Boggs Jr., 16, on Dec. 17. Boggs was shot at 1:20 a.m. at her residence in the 200 block of Cereal Avenue.

Hamilton police say Brazzell was “playing with a firearm pointing it at the victim and discharged the firearm striking the victim in the head.” She was booked into the Butler County Jail about eight hours after the alleged shooting and the case was sent to a grand jury after she waived a preliminary hearing.