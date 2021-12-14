Hamilton woman sent to prison for killing man with baseball bat

A Hamilton woman was sentenced to prison Monday for hitting and killing a man with a baseball bat in a home on Ludlow Street last year.
Misty Camp, 27, was indicted in December 2020 for felonious assault and murder for the Oct. 31, 2020 slaying of Donald McDonald, according to court records.
Last month, Camp pleaded guilty in Butler County Common Pleas Court to the reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony. The other charges were dismissed.
Judge Michael Oster Jr. sentenced Camp to nine to 13 1/2 years in prison.
The voluntary manslaughter charge, according to Ohio Revised Code, means, “no person, while under the influence of sudden passion or in a sudden fit of rage, either of which is brought on by serious provocation occasioned by the victim that is reasonably sufficient to incite the person into using deadly force, shall knowingly cause the death of another.”
McDonald struck Camp with a baseball bat, which she took away from him, then in a rage, hit him several times as he was retreating, according to Assistant Prosecutor Brad Burress.
“If this case were to go to trial, we believe the evidence would show Donald McDonald did strike Misty Camp with a baseball bat after (she) had picked up a cell phone and called 911. At some point Misty Camp was able to take the bat away from Mr. McDonald and while Mr. McDonald was walking away from (her) she did strike him several times with a baseball bat,“ Burress said.
McDonald, 73, was found on the ground bleeding from the head and unresponsive in the rear of 127 Ludlow St. during the morning hours. He was taken to an area hospital and died on Nov. 11.
In a 911 call, Camp identified herself to dispatchers and asked for help because she said a man named Don was threatening her.
“He just came up and was getting in my face, screaming his (expletive) at me and saying he is going to beat the (expletive) out of me and pointing,” Camp said.
Then sounds of a commotion and screaming break out on the call.
“Now he has got a baseball bat,” Camp told dispatchers. “He’s beating me with it.”
Camp said she was hit on the arm and requested an ambulance. Then, walking or running is heard, and heavy breathing is heard on the 911 call.
Officers arrived and found Camp holding a baseball bat, according to the report. When officers exited the cruiser, Camp said she “knocked him out.” She then told police McDonald was out back.
