BreakingNews
Middletown native Kayla Harrison, created ‘to be a killer,’ returns to fighting ring in November

Hamilton school zone speeding blitz nets quite a few violators

‘I just don’t think they pay attention.’

Crime & Law
By
Updated 35 minutes ago
X

Hamilton Police conducted a school zone safety blitz Friday and had no problem finding violators of the 20 miles-per-hour speed limit.

During the morning hours, officers were at 12 schools and made 14 traffic stops and issued 10 citations. The most egregious was a driver traveling 54 mph in the school zone at Riverview Elementary on Knightsbridge Drive, according to the police department.

In the afternoon, officers were at four schools and made nine traffic stops and issued nine citations. The most egregious was 38 mph in the school zone at Hamilton High School on Eaton Avenue, according to police.

Police warn drivers to slow down when traveling in school zones.

“I think people are so preoccupied with their phones and other things,” said Sgt. Brian Ungerbuehler. “I just don’t think they pay attention.”

He said typically, officers issued citations for drivers going 10 mph over the school zone limit. He also noted the speed limit on Knightsbridge Drive is 35 mph when school zone lights are not flashing.

Patrols will be increased this week and beyond for homecoming season in the evenings to keep students safe while attending the events, police said. That will begin this week with Badin High School’s homecoming prade and football game and dance.

ExploreMotorcyclist ejected in area crash with car was struck by second car while in roadway
In Other News
1
Bench warrant issued for Ohio couple in Jan. 6 riot case
2
Ohio Supreme Court chief justice, Butler County native discusses how...
3
Man charged in Hamilton shooting to be evaluated for competency
4
John Carter, accused of killing Katelyn Markham, has hearing continued...
5
Mother of 2 children killed in West Chester fire pleads guilty to...

About the Author

Follow Lauren Pack on facebookFollow Lauren Pack on twitter

Lauren Pack, a native of the Miami Valley, has been on staff at the Journal-News since 1994 reporting on courts and crime.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top