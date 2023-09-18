Motorcyclist ejected in area crash with car was struck by second car while in roadway

A crash involving a motorcycle and two vehicles at Ohio 4 and Millikin Road on Sunday was fatal, according to the Fairfield Twp. Police Dept.

An investigation shows the motorcycle driver slowed or stopped at the intersection. The driver of a 2005 Toyota Solara was traveling north and struck the bike from behind, which ejected the motorcyclist. A second car — a Kia Soul — also traveling north on Ohio 4 struck the motorcyclist in the roadway.

Paramedics worked to save the motorcycle operator, a 42-year-old man from Liberty Twp., who was declared dead at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet, Fairfield Twp. police said.

The driver of the Solara is a 35-year-old man from Hamilton and the driver of the Kia Soul is a 32-year-old man, also from Hamilton. No IDs have been released.

The incident remains under investigation. Police ask if anyone witnessed the crash to call (513) 785-1463.