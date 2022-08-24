Fairfield Twp. man with 5 felony charges arrested at ‘known drug house’ gets $90K bond

Cox was initially was arrested in February in Hamilton, charged with the illegal conveyance of drugs onto the ground of a detention facility or institution. According to her April indictment, Cox was charged with three felonies. The court record indicated she possessed methamphetamine and a fentanyl-related compound while on the grounds of a department of developmental disabilities facility.

Fairfield Twp. Police Sgt. Brandon McCroskey said Cox provided police officers with a false name and date of birth more than once during the Aug. 19 search.

Cox will next be in Howard’s courtroom at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 14.

McCroskey said another person could be directly indicted when the grand jury meets. He called the search, seizure of illegal items, and arrests “significant.”

“We found what we sought,” he told the Journal-News earlier this week. . “They’re violent felons and drug-addicted felons who are possessing firearms.”