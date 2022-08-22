BreakingNews
2 arrested after Fairfield Twp. home search nets several firearms, drugs
Jason F. Yancey and Diamond Cox were arrested in the 6700-block of Lester Avenue. CONTRIBUTED

FAIRFIELD TWP., Ohio ― A 41-year-old man and 22-year-old woman were arrested over the weekend following a search of a home on Lester Avenue.

Jason F. Yancey, of Lester Court in Fairfield Twp., and Diamond Cox, of Granby Way in West Chester Twp., were arrested on Friday evening after the Butler County Regional SWAT Team and the Butler County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant in the 6700-block of Lester Avenue.

The search warrant stemmed from an investigation involving firearms, drugs, and other offenses.

While several people were removed from the house and several firearms ― some of which were modified and stolen ― were recovered.

Among those at the house were Yancey and Cox, police said. Yancey is charged with four counts of having weapons while under disabilities, all third-degree felonies, and receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.

Cox was taken into custody for an active felony warrant.

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.

