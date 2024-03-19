Defense claims entrapment in criminal case of Lakota school board member accused of violating protection order

Explore Attorneys for Lakota board members Adi and Boddy file new motions as fight continues

According to the citation issued by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Boddy attended the meeting where the “protected party Isaac Adi was present, which is a violation of protection order.”

Boddy left after receiving the citation, according to BCSO officials.

She was in Butler County Area II court on Monday for a hearing, where visiting Judge Jerry McBride set a new pre-trial hearing for May 6. Boddy’s previous attorney raised a conflict of interest for Judge Kevin McDonough to hear the case.

McDonough recused, and McBride was appointed by the Ohio Supreme Court to hear the case. McBride is a retired Clermont County Common Pleas judge.

Curt Hartman, Boddy’s current attorney, filed a motion of intent last week to “argue and present evidence ... premised upon the defense of entrapment and/or government inducement.”

Prosecutors have not responded to the new filing.

The first-degree misdemeanor carries a maximum sentence of 180 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Hartman is also now representing Boddy’s case in common pleas court over alleged contempt in violation of a civil protective order. He said he does not expect movement on that case until after the criminal case but is expecting to file some motions soon.

The back-and-forth in court over what Adi alleges is verbal harassment continues in Butler County Common Pleas Court.

Adi’s attorney, Robert Lyons, filed a motion in common pleas court in November asking Judge Greg Howard to “impose a term of incarceration, financial sanctions and award of reasonable attorney fees” because Boddy allegedly violated the terms of the civil protection order at a conference both were attending in Columbus.

Lyons also filed a new motion earlier this month asking the judge to impose the same penalties after an alleged violation at the Costco store in Liberty Twp. on March 3 when Boddy was allegedly within 500 feet of Adi, according to court documents.

Under the standard order, Boddy cannot come within 500 feet — the equivalent of 15 school buses lined up end-to-end — of Adi or into any building or place she “knows or should know the protected persons are likely to be, even with a protected person’s permission.” She is not allowed to tamper with any of his possessions, contact him in any way or encourage anyone else to harass him.