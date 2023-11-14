Attorneys for Lakota board members Adi and Boddy file new motions as fight continues

Lakota Schools board members Darbi Boddy and Isaac Adi are still fighting despite a civil stalking protection order, which he claims she violated at a convention in Columbus and wants sanctions imposed.

Adi’s attorney filed a motion in the Butler County Common Pleas Court this morning asking Judge Greg Howard to “impose a term of incarceration, financial sanctions and award of reasonable attorney fees” because Boddy allegedly violated the terms of the civil protection order at a conference both are or were attending in Columbus.

Boddy’s attorney Rob Croskery filed his own motion this morning, asking Howard to terminate the protective order and said he received the contempt motion yesterday. He basically said Adi forced the interaction which is “inconsistent with his supposed fear of her.”

“Ms. Boddy has not been in the same sessions as Mr. Adi, but at one point he sought her out and followed her, forcing her to immediately vacate a public area under terms of the order (which she did) and then having his attorney send Respondent’s attorney a motion for contempt,” Croskery wrote. “This improper scenario will undoubtedly continue to play out in the future until the problems with the Magistrate’s decision, which Respondent has continually and timely raised since the decision, are addressed on the merits.”

Adi filed for the order against Boddy, alleging on several occasions she harassed him and caused him such mental distress he had to be hospitalized in September. She was ordered to stay 500 feet — the equivalent of 15 school buses lined up end-to-end — but has been allowed to attend school board meetings under certain conditions.