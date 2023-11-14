BreakingNews
3 dead, 15 hospitalized when bus carrying students and truck crash on Ohio highway, officials say

Attorneys for Lakota board members Adi and Boddy file new motions as fight continues

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

News
By
Updated 1 minute ago
X

Lakota Schools board members Darbi Boddy and Isaac Adi are still fighting despite a civil stalking protection order, which he claims she violated at a convention in Columbus and wants sanctions imposed.

Adi’s attorney filed a motion in the Butler County Common Pleas Court this morning asking Judge Greg Howard to “impose a term of incarceration, financial sanctions and award of reasonable attorney fees” because Boddy allegedly violated the terms of the civil protection order at a conference both are or were attending in Columbus.

ExploreCourt rules Banned Lakota board member can attend meetings

Boddy’s attorney Rob Croskery filed his own motion this morning, asking Howard to terminate the protective order and said he received the contempt motion yesterday. He basically said Adi forced the interaction which is “inconsistent with his supposed fear of her.”

“Ms. Boddy has not been in the same sessions as Mr. Adi, but at one point he sought her out and followed her, forcing her to immediately vacate a public area under terms of the order (which she did) and then having his attorney send Respondent’s attorney a motion for contempt,” Croskery wrote. “This improper scenario will undoubtedly continue to play out in the future until the problems with the Magistrate’s decision, which Respondent has continually and timely raised since the decision, are addressed on the merits.”

Adi filed for the order against Boddy, alleging on several occasions she harassed him and caused him such mental distress he had to be hospitalized in September. She was ordered to stay 500 feet — the equivalent of 15 school buses lined up end-to-end — but has been allowed to attend school board meetings under certain conditions.

In Other News
1
Police: Rep. Gross expressed ‘concern’ ahead of abortion meeting
2
Madison Twp. water main break repaired; boil advisory continues
3
U.S. 27 closed at Hamilton-Cleves Road for repairs
4
‘Pyramid Hill Lights’ opens this week. It has been a part of local...
5
Hamilton man who helped save young boy’s life 62 years ago called ‘my...

About the Author

Denise has been reporter with Cox since 2006. She covers Butler County government including all elected office holders, departments and independent boards; Ross and West Chester townships. She strives to deliver the most impactful, comprehensive and crucial information about all aspects of local government to her readers every day.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top