Top 3 Lakota educators surprised with award

The district, which is the ninth largest in Ohio, employs more than a thousand teachers and dozens of school building administrators and all can vote – along with school parents, former students and more – for their favorite educators as the best at their jobs.

This year’s winners are: Elementary (PreK-6) honoree: Diane Meyer, 5th grade teacher at Adena Elementary; secondary (7-12) winner, Bethany Dunn, English language arts teacher at Lakota West High School and administrator/support staffer winner Amy Fugate, assistant principal of Heritage Early Childhood School.

Each recipient was honored with a special surprise celebration that included their families during Teacher Appreciation Week and within their respective school communities, Lakota officials announced.

“It was an honor and a privilege to celebrate these fantastic educators who have made such a lasting impact on their students and peers over the years,” said Lakota Interim Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli. “We appreciate the partnership with the Northern Cincinnati Foundation to continue this great tradition.”

The Lakota Educator of Excellence Award was established in 2007 “to recognize educators in the Lakota School District who demonstrate consistency and high commitment to students.”

“These individuals motivate, share ideas, inspire, support and go beyond to make a difference in the community.”

The grade level awards include a $1,000 grant for the implementation of a special project or program at the recipient’s school, made possible through sponsorship from Phelan Insurance.

Meyer, who has served the Adena Elementary school community for 30 years, was applauded for her exceptional teaching and genuine care for students.

“Mrs. Meyer motivates students, often going to the neighborhood playground, and encouraging them to come inside to complete homework and work on skills,” wrote award nominator Marietta Hummons, a school literacy program coordinator said “she consistently shows great value for the importance of ongoing communication between home, the community and the school.”

Dunn has left her mark on Lakota West High School students for the last two decades, said Lakota officials.

The majority of her nomination letters came from current and past students, a testament to the strong connection and sense of community she builds in her classroom.

As two former students wrote, “When students complete a year with Mrs. Dunn, they walk away knowing that they belong and what they say matters.” They celebrated her “selflessness and motherly instincts” that oftentimes lead her to after-school Lakota events to cheer on her students outside of the classroom.

On the cusp of her retirement, assistant principal Fugate received the Administrator/Support Staff Award after dedicating 31 years — nearly her entire career — to the Lakota community.

She was applauded for her deep passion and expertise for special education, with one nominator writing: “Every child deserves a champion - an adult who will never give up on them, who understands the power of connection and insists they become the best that they possibly can be. Mrs. Fugate has been a champion to countless students in Lakota.”