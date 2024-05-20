‘The Takeover’ concert series returns to The Square at West Chester

She said, “What helps define us as a community that way are things like these concerts and events. So, getting back together with our friends and neighbors on The Square, every week, feels like a celebration of what our community is about, and about our commitment to building a great community.”

“The Takeover” will feature nine free outdoor concerts that will be held on Thursdays from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

It will be a shortened season because of planned renovation on The Square.

“There’s not an exact timeline on the construction there, but we wanted to leave ample time just in case construction can start in August. ... Typically, we do have 12 to 14 concerts, but this year, we are having a shortened season with nine concerts because of that,” said Monica Dexter, outreach coordinator for West Chester Twp.

She said, “These are concerts that we really look forward to. The Square is a great party atmosphere. We like to have a combination of local cover bands mixed with some national tribute bands.”

Wilson said the township is still working on concepts and details for the updated gathering space at The Square, but leaders want to ensure it is the centerpiece of the community.

“For future users, it will have a different feel about it now, since there will be so many residents living nearby in these apartments that are going in. So, that’s what we’re committed to doing, is really investing in the space again, and making updates that keep it current and relevant to how people use it today, and how they will use it in the future,” Wilson said.

Several crowd favorites are returning in 2024, including Naked Karate Girls and DV8. Earth To Mars: A Tribute to Bruno Mars and RED – A Taylor Swift Tribute are the tribute bands on the lineup. A few of the requested, in-demand bands include Trailer Park Floosies, who are opening the concert season, as well as Vinyl Countdown.

“We listen to the community and what they want to hear, and we try to bring those artists in to perform at our concerts,” Dexter said.

She said it’s great to see smiling faces and everyone dancing.

“It’s always a great time. We’re excited to see everyone back together again, and we hope everyone comes out to enjoy The Square and The Takeover with us,” Dexter said.

The Takeover will feature free, live music with dinner and dessert options from some of the area’s food trucks as well as beverages from local craft breweries, such as DogBerry Brewing and Grainworks Brewing Company, and from West Chester Township distributor, Ohio Eagle Distributing. Beverage sales will benefit non-profit organizations in the community. On May 23, the non-profit partner will be the West Chester-Union Township Historical Society.

“The Square is unique in that it’s in the middle of everything, but not in the middle of traffic. You feel like you’re in the middle of everything, but still feel comfortable. Your kids can be out on the lawn throwing a baseball. There’s room for that. It’s a place where you can listen to music, and bring your kids, and the kids are occupied and have something to do. It really is just a special space. We are extremely fortunate here,” Wilson said.

Attendees are encouraged to share their pictures of West Chester’s weekly block party on social media with the hashtag #TakeoverWC. Community members can also follow The Takeover on Facebook and Twitter for updates, promotions, or giveaways throughout the concert season. Concertgoers can subscribe to the township’s digital report at www.WestChesterOH.org.

HOW TO GO

What: First Financial Bank presents “The Takeover”

Where: The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester

When: Thursdays, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. The concert series will run each week, starting on May 23 and run through July 25. (No concert on Thurs., July 4, Independence Day observed.)

Cost: Free

More info: www.WestChesterOH.org, also follow them on Facebook and Twitter for the latest details and updates. Hashtag #TakeoverWC. Concerts are weather permitting. Outside alcohol is not permitted. Proceeds from beverage sales benefit local nonprofits.

The Takeover 2024 Line-Up

May 23 Trailer Park Floosies

May 30 Naked Karate Girls

June 6 My Sister Sarah

June 13 DV8

June 20 2nd Wind

June 27 Earth To Mars: A Tribute to Bruno Mars

July 4 No Concert, Independence Day observed

July 11 Michelle Robinson Band

July 18 Vinyl Countdown

July 25 RED – A Taylor Swift Tribute