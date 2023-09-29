Court rules Banned Lakota board member can attend meetings

Banned Lakota School Board member Darbi Boddy will be allowed to attend the board meeting on Monday as long as she steers clear of Isaac Adi, who has a civil protection order against her.

Court motions have been flying this week as Boddy has fought to be able to do her elected duty and attend school board meetings. Late Thursday, Butler County Common Pleas Court Judge Greg Howard granted Boddy’s emergency motion to partially suspend an order she stay 500 feet away from Adi, with conditions.

“Upon her arrival for any such meetings, respondent shall enter the meeting place immediately upon arrival and not communicate with the petitioner unless necessary during school board meeting business,” Howard wrote. “At the conclusion of an school board meetings, respondent shall wait until five minutes after petitioner departs the school board meeting before she departs.”

Her attorney suggested this solution when asking the judge to allow her to attend meetings. Adi obtained a civil stalking protection order from Howard on grounds Boddy has been harassing him and causing him mental distress.