Court denies Lakota board member Darbi Boddy’s request to attend meetings

Lakota Local Schools board member Darbi Boddy tried to skirt a civil stalking ban on her attending board meetings during her appeal, but the 12th District Court of Appeals said no on technical grounds.

Boddy has been ordered to stay 500 feet — the equivalent of 15 school buses — from fellow school board member Isaac Adi after he successfully obtained a civil protection order to stop her from harassing him. It means she can’t attend the upcoming school board meeting on Oct. 2. If she does she’ll be arrested.

Explore Banned Lakota Schools board member Darbi Boddy asks court for reprieve

Her attorney, Robert Croskery, filed a notice of appeal to the 12th District on Thursday and Friday introduced an emergency motion asking the court to modify the order so she can attend meetings, “in the interim while adhering to the order in all other respects.”

12th District Administrative Judge Robert A. Hendrickson issued a decision denying the emergency motion Tuesday say, “a stay or injunction sought in a civil matter must ordinarily be presented first to the trial court, not the court of appeals.”