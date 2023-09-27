BreakingNews
Court denies Lakota board member Darbi Boddy’s request to attend meetings

Court denies Lakota board member Darbi Boddy’s request to attend meetings

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

News
By
50 minutes ago
X

Lakota Local Schools board member Darbi Boddy tried to skirt a civil stalking ban on her attending board meetings during her appeal, but the 12th District Court of Appeals said no on technical grounds.

Boddy has been ordered to stay 500 feet — the equivalent of 15 school buses — from fellow school board member Isaac Adi after he successfully obtained a civil protection order to stop her from harassing him. It means she can’t attend the upcoming school board meeting on Oct. 2. If she does she’ll be arrested.

ExploreBanned Lakota Schools board member Darbi Boddy asks court for reprieve

Her attorney, Robert Croskery, filed a notice of appeal to the 12th District on Thursday and Friday introduced an emergency motion asking the court to modify the order so she can attend meetings, “in the interim while adhering to the order in all other respects.”

12th District Administrative Judge Robert A. Hendrickson issued a decision denying the emergency motion Tuesday say, “a stay or injunction sought in a civil matter must ordinarily be presented first to the trial court, not the court of appeals.”

In Other News
1
Man attempts to rob employees at area Family Dollar
2
Fairfield debates tobacco, vape retailer regulations
3
‘We need to start talking about what her mark is on this community’...
4
Monroe Schools’ new treasurer begins as Cahall set to retire
5
Pioneer Life event at Governor Bebb MetroPark reflects on area’s...

About the Author

Denise has been reporter with Cox since 2006. She covers Butler County government including all elected office holders, departments and independent boards; Ross and West Chester townships. She strives to deliver the most impactful, comprehensive and crucial information about all aspects of local government to her readers every day.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top