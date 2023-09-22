Banned Lakota Schools board member Darbi Boddy asks court for reprieve

Lakota Schools board member Darbi Boddy, who has effectively been banned from meetings due to a civil protection order, has asked the 12th District Court to loosen the edict to allow her to attend meetings pending appeal.

Boddy has been ordered to stay 500 feet — the equivalent of 15 school buses — from fellow school board member Isaac Adi after he successfully obtained a civil protection order to stop her from harassing him. It means she can’t attend the upcoming school board meeting on Oct. 2.

Her attorney Robert Croskery filed a notice of appeal to the 12th District Court of Appeals on Thursday and now has introduced an emergency motion asking the court to modify the order so she can attend meetings, “in the interim while adhering to the order in all other respects.”

He noted they are confident the protective order — that outlined several incidents between the two school board members — will be expunged.

“If this recitation of offensive activity seems pretty thin for a ‘stalking’ case, it is, in fact, because the activity (consisting entirely of political speech and Ms. Boddy’s attempts to fill her responsibility to her constituents) is so thin as to be practically invisible,” Croskery wrote. While Darbi Boddy has little doubt that, upon the expedited typing of the record and placing it before this Court, that this Order will be reversed as erroneously granted, that remedy will be too late for her public duty to school Board meetings that are taking place in the interim.”