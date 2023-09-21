BreakingNews
Court approves civil protection order against Lakota Schools board member Darbi Boddy

Credit: Nick Graham

Lakota School Board member Darbi Boddy has been ordered to stay 500 feet away and have no contact with fellow board member Isaac Adi, after a judge found she has caused him mental distress.

Adi filed for a civil protection order against Boddy alleging on several occasions Boddy has harassed him and caused him such mental distress he had to be hospitalized. Butler County Common Pleas Court Judge Greg Howard approved the order penned by Magistrate Matthew Reed on Wednesday.

He wrote that because Adi didn’t side with her on certain issues Boddy “took every opportunity to exert pressure, bully, and, at times, punish petitioner by embarrassing him in front of others.”

“The court finds that petitioner has established by a preponderance of the evidence that the actions of respondent have caused him mental distress,” Reed wrote. “And if left unchecked will continue to cause petitioner mental distress.”

He ordered her to stay 500 feet away — which is basically equivalent to 15 school buses — from Adi which calls into question how the two can continue to serve on the school board.

Lakota School Board spokeswoman Betsy Fuller told the Journal-News, “The only comment we can make at this time is that we will review the order and make adjustments as needed.”

About the Author

Denise has been reporter with Cox since 2006. She covers Butler County government including all elected office holders, departments and independent boards; Ross and West Chester townships. She strives to deliver the most impactful, comprehensive and crucial information about all aspects of local government to her readers every day.

