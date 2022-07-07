Conviction upheld for Monroe man who stabbed his roommate to death

McFarland testified in his own defense saying he was afraid of Hacker, who was his sister’s boyfriend and often was violent with her.

Explore Middletown man dies in motorcycle crash

On appeal, McFarland maintained he acted in self-defense and he weight of evidence presented at trial did not support his conviction.

In a unanimous decision, the appellate court disagreed in the self-defense claim, pointing out discrepancies between the physical evidence, McFarland’s testimony and statements to officials that were inconsistent.

McFarland told the 911 dispatcher that he “attacked” Hacker, that he stabbed him, that he used a knife, and the he needed to be arrested, Justice Matthew Byrne wrote in the appellate opinion. McFarland also told a sergeant shortly after the incident that he “(expletive) up” and was “sorry.”

“For these reasons, the jury could find that McFarland’s testimony was not credible and he did not have a bona fide belief that he was in imminent danger of death or great bodily harm,” Byrne wrote. “This is not a case where the weight of evidence weighed heavily in favor of acquittal. To the contrary, this is a case in which the evidence of McFarland’s guilt is overwhelming ...”