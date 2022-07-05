BreakingNews
Middletown man dies in motorcycle crash
Middletown man dies in motorcycle crash

A Middletown man died Monday night after being involved in a motorcycle crash, according to the State Highway Patrol.

Frederic Curry III, 26, died at Atrium Medical Center, said Sgt. Tyler Ross. He said Curry’s motorcycle was traveling westbound on Grand Avenue when it collided with a car that was traveling northbound on Breiel Boulevard around 9 p.m. Monday.

Curry was transported to Atrium where he died a short time later, Ross said. Curry was wearing a helmet, Ross said.

He said the crash remains under investigation.

The female driver of the vehicle wasn’t transported from the scene, but she notified the OSP that she was seeking medical treatment.

Curry’s body was transported from the Warren County Coroner’s Office to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office where as autopsy is expected to be performed today or Wednesday.

This was the first fatal motorcycle crash in Butler County this year, according to the OSP. There were six motorcycle fatalities in 2021 and three in 2020, according to the OSP.

