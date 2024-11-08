46 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

———

BUTLER COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Aaron Mullins, 370 NW Washington Blvd., Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Troy Anthony Hull, 434 Burnes Ave., West Carrollton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Luis Fernando Arriza-Vergas, 1025 Sipple Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of felonious assault and assault.

Dylan Javon Dinkins, 2215 Harrison Ave., Apt. 9, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Carlos Donyall Hunter, 181 S. Weyant Ave., Columbus; indicted on one count each of identity fraud against a person in a protected class, identity fraud against a person in a protected class (direct), forgery, theft from a person in a protected class (direct), and attempted theft from a person in a protected class (direct).

Tyler James Bloomfield, 2170 Stahlheber Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Samuel David Browning, 616 Miami St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of breaking and entering.

Dwayne Trotter, 1223 Republic St., Apt. 4, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of grand theft by deception, and theft (direct).

Kenneth Edwards Downs, 5323 Camp Road, Trenton; indicted on one count each of operating a vehicle under the influence, and driving under OVI suspension.

Megan Leigha Lucas, 600 N. Verity Parkway, Apt. F, Middletown; indicted on one count of theft.

Brayden Carl Rudd, 2900 N. Verity Parkway, Apt. 2, Middletown; indicted on one count of theft.

Steven J. Sizemore, 564 Blue Spruce Pl., Trenton; indicted on one count each of aggravated robbery, attempted grand theft, and carrying concealed weapons (direct).

Michael S. Taylor, 1210 Kahn Ave., Hamilton; indicted on five counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor (direct).

David W. Hensel, 926 Huffman Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Levi W. Hensler, 928 Dayton St., Apt. 2, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Samuel Sanders, 12 Petty Drive, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Brittany D. Bishop, 1060 S. 12th St., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

John M. Lindsey, 1810 Grand Ave., Middletown; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Jacques C. Pieratt, 2013 Brentwood St., Middletown; indicted on four counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Alexander G. Ramirez, 1081 Parrish Ave., Hamilton; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Shane Matthew Andrews, 41 Meadow Drive, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Michael A. Hall, 4212 Williamsburg Road, N., Cincinnati; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Melody A. Riegert, 334 Buckeye St., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Raymond L. Barnett, 78 Harold St., Franklin; indicted on four counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Royce A. Williams, Jr., 2155 Aaron Drive, Apt. 7, Middletown; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Brandon Lee Davis, 305 N. Cherry St., Lebanon; indicted on two counts of aggravated murder (direct), and one count each of kidnapping (direct), murder (direct), attempted murder (direct), and having weapons while under disability (direct).

Roy Lee Campbell, 2616 Elmo Ave., Apt. 1, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of trafficking in cocaine (direct), possession of cocaine, possession of drugs (direct), aggravated possession of drugs (direct), possession of marijuana (direct), having weapons while under disability, and having weapons while under disability (direct).

Kellen Justus Campbell, 2616 Elmo Ave., Apt. 1, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of cocaine.

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Natasha Marie Chapman, 5321 Trenton Franklin Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

John Martin Noble, 4910 Fisher Road, Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, having weapons while under disability, and possessing criminal tools.

John Wayne Gwin, 7664 Volkerding Road, Morrow; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Robert Kendell Davis, 715 Holbrook Ave., Apt. E, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of inducing panic, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest.

Samual Steven Buckler, 6559 Hollow Lane, Loveland; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

Johnathon Edward Brown, 890 Trenton Road, Trenton; indicted on one count each of felonious assault, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business, unauthorized use of a vehicle, inducing panic, and interference with the operation of a train.

Derrick Timothy Floyd, 824 Northern Parkway, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of attempted murder, and felonious assault.

Britney Renee Mathews, 2308 Walden Glen Circle, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of attempted murder and felonious assault.

Corey Dionta Mathews, 824 Northern Parkway, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of attempted murder and felonious assault.

De’Amber D. Mitchell, 7345 Reading Road, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of attempted murder and felonious assault.

Tiffany Alicia Parks, 2709 Hennge Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of attempted murder and felonious assault.

Jason Tyler Tunstall, 726 Union Road, Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Melissa Marie Boldt-Newell, 726 Union Road, Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of drugs.

Roger William Pettit, 118 Montgomery Ave., Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and resisting arrest.

James Jayrome Ogletree, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of murder, felonious assault, and aggravated robbery.

Anthony Scott Cummings, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of murder, felonious assault, and aggravated robbery.

Christopher Edward Harris, 20 E. South St., Harveysburg; indicted on one count each of trafficking in hashish, possession of hashish, aggravated trafficking in drugs, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Philip Eugene Scott Jr., 20 E. South St., Harveysburg; indicted on one count each of trafficking in hashish, possession of hashish, aggravated trafficking in drugs, and aggravated possession of drugs.