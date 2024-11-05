Man with no driver’s license who was involved in fatal Butler County crash sentenced to prison

Butler County Sheriff’s Investigators said Cruz Ortiz is in the U.S. illegally.
Hand holding gavel in front of American flag

Credit: Terry Why

Credit: Terry Why

Hand holding gavel in front of American flag
News
By
4 minutes ago
X

A man who Butler County Sheriff’s investigators say is from Mexico and did not have a valid driver’s license in June when he was behind the wheel in a fatal crash has been sentenced to prison.

The crash happened about 3 a.m. June 8 on U.S. 127 south of Harris Road in Milford Twp.

Leodegario Cruz Ortiz, 22, was driving when the vehicle went left of center and struck a car driven by Christopher Vanzant, 40, of Fountain City, Ind. Vanzant was pronounced dead at the scene.

Leodegario Cruz Ortiz. BUTLER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

icon to expand image

Cruz Ortiz and a passenger were taken by medical helicopter for treatment of injuries. He was booked into the county jail days later and has been held in lieu of a $250,000 bond.

In August, Cruz Ortiz was indicted by a Butler County grand jury for aggravated vehicular homicide on different subsections of the law, with one alleging he did not have a valid license. He pleaded guilty in October to first-degree aggravated vehicular homicide in Butler County Common Pleas Court.

On Tuesday, Judge Greg Stephens sentenced Cruz Ortiz to a mandatory 10 years in prison with an additional sentence of up to five years that could be imposed depending on his behavior while incarcerated.

In June, Butler County Sheriff’s Investigators said Cruz Ortiz is in the U.S. illegally.

In Other News
1
Pyramid Hill Lights to have new route and other changes in honor of...
2
$1M awarded for cleanup at site in Hamilton where two hotels are...
3
JD Vance votes in Cincinnati, says ‘I feel good’ about presidential...
4
Spooky Nook sues developer, claiming fraudulent concealment
5
Proposed Miami University hotel joins other lodging developments in...

About the Author

Follow Lauren Pack on facebookFollow Lauren Pack on twitter

Lauren Pack, a native of the Miami Valley, has been on staff at the Journal-News since 1994 reporting on courts and crime.