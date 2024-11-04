Trial continued for Middletown man charged in death of woman found in trash can

Brandon L. Davis, 45, was indicted by a Butler County grand jury on Sept. 12 for aggravated murder with additional specifications of a repeat violent offender and use of a gun in the crime.

Also included in the indictment is having weapons under disability, kidnapping and lesser included charges of murder, kidnapping, murder, attempted murder.

Prosecutors allege Davis is complicit in the slaying of Slone whose remains were found July 1 in a trash can on Centennial Street by women searching for her. She had been missing since June.

Davis has been housed in the Butler County Jail in lieu of $1 million bond set by Butler County Common Pleas Judge Noah Powers II at arraignment on Sept. 16.

He did not waive his speedy trial rights and the trial was scheduled to begin Monday with jury selection.

But Davis’ attorney Brad Kraemer filed a motion for continuance late last week along with his client, stating more time was needed to “adequately prepare and prep.”

Powers granted that motion and moved the trial three months to February 3, 2025.

Perry Hart, 58, was arrested on Aug. 20 on an aggravated murder charge in connection with Slone’s death and indicted by a grand jury a week later for aggravated murder with a gun specification and a repeat violent offender specification; kidnapping; murder; and two counts of having weapons under disability.

Bond for Hart was set at $1.5 million by Butler County Common Pleas Judge Michael Oster Jr. He is scheduled to be back in court Nov. 18 for a pre-trial hearing. A trial date has not been set fro Hart.

Prosecutors say both men shot Slone.

Slone, 35, who had been reported missing in June, was identified by the the Butler County Coroner’s Office through DNA testing two days after Hart’s arrest.

According to court documents obtained by the Journal News, Middletown police say “Brandon Lee Davis on or about (June 15) shot her (Slone) and then ordered another subject identified as Perry (Hart) to finish her off.”

Police say Davis supplied the firearm to Heart and he used it to shoot Slone in the head a second time, according to court documents.

Gmoser told the Journal-News they believe Hart moved Slone while she was still alive.