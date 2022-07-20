West Side suffers first loss of summer in state tournament

West Side Little League will face an elimination game in the state tournament after losing 5-1 to Galion on Tuesday in Elyria.
The first loss of the summer for West Side, a 12-and-under team from Hamilton, means it will play New Albany at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The winner of that game will play Galion in the state championship game at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Galion scored all five of its runs in the first three innings Tuesday, hitting home runs in the second and third. West Side scored its only run in the third when Sammy Platt led off with a double and came around to score later in the inning.
West Side opened the tournament with a 13-2 victory against Ironton on Saturday. It then beat Boardman Community 10-0 on Sunday.
The Ohio champion advances to the regional tournament in Whitestown, Ind. West Side has won the Ohio tournament 10 times in the last 12 years.
