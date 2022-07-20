journal-news logo
X

West Side suffers first loss of summer in state tournament

Hamilton's Sammy Platt makes contact with the ball during Hamilton West Side Little League's 10-1 win over Loveland in the District 9 Little League championship Monday, July 11, 2022 at Home of the Brave Park in Loveland. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
Hamilton's Sammy Platt makes contact with the ball during Hamilton West Side Little League's 10-1 win over Loveland in the District 9 Little League championship Monday, July 11, 2022 at Home of the Brave Park in Loveland. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Sports
By
26 minutes ago

West Side Little League will face an elimination game in the state tournament after losing 5-1 to Galion on Tuesday in Elyria.

The first loss of the summer for West Side, a 12-and-under team from Hamilton, means it will play New Albany at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The winner of that game will play Galion in the state championship game at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Galion scored all five of its runs in the first three innings Tuesday, hitting home runs in the second and third. West Side scored its only run in the third when Sammy Platt led off with a double and came around to score later in the inning.

West Side opened the tournament with a 13-2 victory against Ironton on Saturday. It then beat Boardman Community 10-0 on Sunday.

The Ohio champion advances to the regional tournament in Whitestown, Ind. West Side has won the Ohio tournament 10 times in the last 12 years.

In Other News
1
Ohio State breakdown: Analyzing the defensive front seven
2
Reds’ first-round pick ‘ecstatic’ to hear name called
3
Ohio State football: 4 questions for the 2022 Buckeyes’ offense
4
High School Football: Badin eager ‘to get back to state’
5
Middletown’s Schwarber falls to Pujols in first round of Home Run Derby

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top