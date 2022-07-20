West Side suffers first loss of summer in state tournament

The first loss of the summer for West Side, a 12-and-under team from Hamilton, means it will play New Albany at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The winner of that game will play Galion in the state championship game at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Galion scored all five of its runs in the first three innings Tuesday, hitting home runs in the second and third. West Side scored its only run in the third when Sammy Platt led off with a double and came around to score later in the inning.