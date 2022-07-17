West Side Little League rolls on in state tournament

The West Side Little League All Stars scored a 10-0 run-rule victory in four innings over Boardman Community in the second round of the Little League State Tournament on Sunday in Elyria.
Maddox Jones struck out seven and allowed just one hit to pick up the win for WSLL, which advances to face Galion at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the winner’s bracket final of the double-elimination tournament.
The offense was provided by Brady Karwisch (two hits, including a double) and Jaxson Bohlen (three-run home run). Jones, Sammy Platt, CJ Froehlich, Blake Sams and Cole Vowell contributed hits for the 12-and-under Hamilton squad.
West Side opened the tourney with a 13-1 win over Ironton on Saturday.
West Side is seeking its 11th state title in the last 13 years. It captured its 37th straight district title on July 11.
The winner of the state tourney advanced to the Great Lakes Regional Aug. 8-14 in Whitestown, Ind. The regional winner moves on to the Little League World Series Aug. 18-29 in Williamsport, Pa. WSLL lost in the Little League World Series championship game last year.
