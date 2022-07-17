West Side Little League rolls on in state tournament

Maddox Jones struck out seven and allowed just one hit to pick up the win for WSLL, which advances to face Galion at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the winner’s bracket final of the double-elimination tournament.

The offense was provided by Brady Karwisch (two hits, including a double) and Jaxson Bohlen (three-run home run). Jones, Sammy Platt, CJ Froehlich, Blake Sams and Cole Vowell contributed hits for the 12-and-under Hamilton squad.