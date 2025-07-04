Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene takes the next step in his injury comeback

Explore Reds will have two representatives in 2025 Futures Game

“I’m taking each day at a time,” Greene said. “I can’t wait to get back with the team.”

On paper, the process looks a lot like what he went through in 2023. Two years ago, Greene initially pitched through hip stiffness, got a start pushed back and eventually landed on the injured list to go through a longer rehab progression to eliminate the symptoms he was dealing with.

This year, Greene suffered a Grade One grain strain in early May, had a short stint on the injured list, returned but then went back on the injured list after three starts when the symptoms didn’t subside. He went on the injured list for a second time in early June. In addition to the groin injury, Greene’s soreness extended to his lower back.

“Every year is different,” Greene said. “You approach things differently. Your body changes. A lot of things change. I don’t know if there’s any similarity to 2023 and the approach. I’m taking it day by day.”

Greene was pitching at an All-Star level before he went on the injured list for the second time this season. He posted a 2.72 ERA in 11 starts, and he struck out 11 batters per nine innings. While the team’s bats had a slow start to the season, Greene helped propel the Reds to wins.

Now on the injured list, Greene has watched the Reds play their best baseball of the season.

“It’s been very fun to watch,” Greene said. “I told a bunch of the guys here that they’re playing some really great baseball. I’m really proud and happy for them. I’m looking forward to getting back and being able to help. I’m really happy to see everybody’s success.” The rest of the rotation has stepped up without Greene. Andrew Abbott is having an All-Star caliber season, Nick Martinez nearly threw a no-hitter last week, Brady Singer has been steady, Nick Lodolo has made strikes and Chase Burns is riding the wave during his rookie season.

“It’s fantastic,” Greene said. “Once again, I’m proud of these guys and really happy for them. I’m looking forward to continue that dominance.”