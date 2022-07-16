West Side rolls to first-round win in Little League state tournament

West Side kicked off the Little League state tournament in style Saturday, beating Ironton 13-2 in a first-round game in Elyria.
Brady Karwisch pitched three innings and Maddox Jones had three hits, including a two-run home run, as the Hamiton all-star team rolled to the win.
Carter Jackson, CJ Froehlich, Blake Sams and Asher Roy added two hits apiece for West Side. Roy, Sams and Jax Bohlen all pitched in relief for West Side.
West Side, the District 9 champs, advance to face Boardman Community at 1 p.m. Sunday in the double-elimination tournament. Boardman, the District 2 champs, beat Jefferson Area, the District 1 champs, on Saturday.
On Monday, WSLL won its 37th straight district title.
The 12-U team from Hamilton is seeking its 11th state title in the last 13 years. The tourney continues through Thursday.
