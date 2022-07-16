journal-news logo
X

West Side rolls to first-round win in Little League state tournament

Hamilton West Side Little League won the District 9 Little League championship Monday, July 11, 2022 with a 10-1 win over Loveland. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
Hamilton West Side Little League won the District 9 Little League championship Monday, July 11, 2022 with a 10-1 win over Loveland. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Sports
By
16 minutes ago

West Side kicked off the Little League state tournament in style Saturday, beating Ironton 13-2 in a first-round game in Elyria.

Brady Karwisch pitched three innings and Maddox Jones had three hits, including a two-run home run, as the Hamiton all-star team rolled to the win.

Carter Jackson, CJ Froehlich, Blake Sams and Asher Roy added two hits apiece for West Side. Roy, Sams and Jax Bohlen all pitched in relief for West Side.

West Side, the District 9 champs, advance to face Boardman Community at 1 p.m. Sunday in the double-elimination tournament. Boardman, the District 2 champs, beat Jefferson Area, the District 1 champs, on Saturday.

On Monday, WSLL won its 37th straight district title.

The 12-U team from Hamilton is seeking its 11th state title in the last 13 years. The tourney continues through Thursday.

In Other News
1
McCoy: Bullpen falters as Reds fall to Cardinals
2
Experts divided on who Reds will draft with 18th pick Sunday
3
Bengals, Bates fail to agree on long-term deal
4
West Side Little League will play in state tournament Saturday
5
McCoy: Reds hang on for one-run win, take series from Yankees

About the Author

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top