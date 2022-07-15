West Side Little League will start play in state tournament Saturday

West Side, a 12-and-under team from Hamilton, won the Ohio championship for the 10th time in 12 years last season. West Side captured its the District 9 title Monday, beating host Loveland 10-1 at Home of the Brave Park. It has won 37 district titles in a row.

The state tournament is a double-elimination event. If West Side wins Saturday, it will play at 1 p.m. Sunday against the District 1 champion, Jefferson Area, or District 2 champion, Boardman Community.