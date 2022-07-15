journal-news logo
West Side Little League will start play in state tournament Saturday

Hamilton’s Cole Vowell is called out at second base after sliding in head first during Hamilton West Side Little League's 10-1 win over Loveland in District 9 Little League championship Monday, July 11, 2022 at Home of the Brave Park in Loveland. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Sports
Hamilton all-star team has won event 10 times in last 12 years

West Side Little League will play the District 11 champion, Ironton, in the first round of the state tournament at 2 p.m. Saturday in Elyria.

West Side, a 12-and-under team from Hamilton, won the Ohio championship for the 10th time in 12 years last season. West Side captured its the District 9 title Monday, beating host Loveland 10-1 at Home of the Brave Park. It has won 37 district titles in a row.

The state tournament is a double-elimination event. If West Side wins Saturday, it will play at 1 p.m. Sunday against the District 1 champion, Jefferson Area, or District 2 champion, Boardman Community.

The tournament continues until Thursday.

Here’s the complete schedule of first-round games Saturday:

11 a.m.: District 4 (North Canton) vs. District 6 (New Albany).

11 a.m.: District 7 (Galion) vs. District 8 (Enon).

2 p.m. District 9 (West Side) vs. District 11 (Ironton).

2 p.m. District 1 (Jefferson Area) vs. District 2 (Boardman Community).

2022 Ohio Little League state tournament bracket

