journal-news logo
X

West Side Little League wins 37th straight district championship

Hamilton West Side Little League won the District 9 Little League championship Monday, July 11, 2022 with a 10-1 win over Loveland. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
Hamilton West Side Little League won the District 9 Little League championship Monday, July 11, 2022 with a 10-1 win over Loveland. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Sports
By
39 minutes ago

The West Side Little League All Stars took their first step in their bid to return to the Little League World Series.

West Side, which lost in the LLWS championship game last year, won its 37th straight district title Monday, beating host Loveland 10-1 in the District 9 championship game at Home of the Brave Park.

WSLL won four straight games in the tourney, outscoring the opposition 43-1 to advance to the state tournament July 16-23 in Elyria. The state champion advances to the Great Lakes Regional Aug. 6-10 in Whitestown, Ind. The regional champ moves on to the Little League World Series on Aug. 17-28 in Williamsports, Pa.

WSLL team members are Sammy Platt, Nathaniel Lineback, Timmy Saurber, Aiden Justice, Blake Sams, Brady Karwisch, Carter Jackson, CJ Froehlich, Cassius Brown, Maddox Jones, Jaxson Bohlen, Asher Roy, Cole Vowell and Brody Jeffries.

The team is managed by Tim Nichting. He is assisted by Kenny Coomer and Chris Hilton.

Combined ShapeCaption
Hamilton’s Maddox Jones pitches during Hamilton West Side Little League's 10-1 win over Loveland in District 9 Little League championship Monday, July 11, 2022 at Home of the Brave Park in Loveland. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Hamilton’s Maddox Jones pitches during Hamilton West Side Little League's 10-1 win over Loveland in District 9 Little League championship Monday, July 11, 2022 at Home of the Brave Park in Loveland. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Combined ShapeCaption
Hamilton’s Maddox Jones pitches during Hamilton West Side Little League's 10-1 win over Loveland in District 9 Little League championship Monday, July 11, 2022 at Home of the Brave Park in Loveland. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

In Other News
1
Middletown’s Kyle Schwarber makes MLB All-Star team
2
High School Football: University of Dayton, Chaminade Julienne to host...
3
Castillo will represent Reds in All-Star Game for second time
4
Ask Hal: Unheralded member of Big Red Machine was worthy of All-Star...
5
McCoy: Reds use big bats to record first series sweep of season

About the Author

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top