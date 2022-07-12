West Side Little League wins 37th straight district championship

The West Side Little League All Stars took their first step in their bid to return to the Little League World Series.
West Side, which lost in the LLWS championship game last year, won its 37th straight district title Monday, beating host Loveland 10-1 in the District 9 championship game at Home of the Brave Park.
WSLL won four straight games in the tourney, outscoring the opposition 43-1 to advance to the state tournament July 16-23 in Elyria. The state champion advances to the Great Lakes Regional Aug. 6-10 in Whitestown, Ind. The regional champ moves on to the Little League World Series on Aug. 17-28 in Williamsports, Pa.
WSLL team members are Sammy Platt, Nathaniel Lineback, Timmy Saurber, Aiden Justice, Blake Sams, Brady Karwisch, Carter Jackson, CJ Froehlich, Cassius Brown, Maddox Jones, Jaxson Bohlen, Asher Roy, Cole Vowell and Brody Jeffries.
The team is managed by Tim Nichting. He is assisted by Kenny Coomer and Chris Hilton.
Credit: Nick Graham
Credit: Nick Graham
About the Author