West Side Little League wins 37th straight district championship

West Side, which lost in the LLWS championship game last year, won its 37th straight district title Monday, beating host Loveland 10-1 in the District 9 championship game at Home of the Brave Park.

WSLL won four straight games in the tourney, outscoring the opposition 43-1 to advance to the state tournament July 16-23 in Elyria. The state champion advances to the Great Lakes Regional Aug. 6-10 in Whitestown, Ind. The regional champ moves on to the Little League World Series on Aug. 17-28 in Williamsports, Pa.