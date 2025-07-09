‘This is fun’ — West Side Little League takes aim at 40th straight district title

West Side pitcher Bobby Frazier (7) prepares to send a pitch to the plate during his Ohio Little League District 9 tournament game against Loveland on Tuesday at West Side Little League. West Side won 14-0. TOM PATE / CONTRIBUTED

Credit: thomas pate

Credit: thomas pate

West Side pitcher Bobby Frazier (7) prepares to send a pitch to the plate during his Ohio Little League District 9 tournament game against Loveland on Tuesday at West Side Little League. West Side won 14-0. TOM PATE / CONTRIBUTED
Sports
By Chris Vogt – Contributing Writer
1 minute ago
Bobby Frazier deflected everything he had done that contributed to the Hamilton West Side Little League All-Star team’s Ohio Little League District 9 tournament opener.

“This is fun,” he said. “My teammates have my back in the field whenever I’m pitching, and it’s great to work with them.

“I love these guys.”

Frazier pitched three innings of scoreless one-hit ball and slapped a three-RBI triple to open the floodgates as West Side beat Loveland 14-0 on Tuesday at the West Side Little League Complex.

“Talent-wise, we’re as good as we’ve been in years,” West Side manager Ken Coomer said. “We’ve just got to get the chemistry going. It’s a crash course.

“Compared to the team last year, it’s a whole new time this year. Half of these kids really haven’t played with each other because they were on different teams. It’s just a matter of getting the chemistry right.”

West Side's Boone Treadway fields a ground ball during his Ohio Little League District 9 tournament game against Loveland on Tuesday at West Side Little League. West Side won 14-0. TOM PATE / CONTRIBUTED

Credit: thomas pate

icon to expand image

Credit: thomas pate

West Side will aim for its 40th straight district championship on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. against the winner of Loveland and Mariemont. Loveland and Mariemont face off in an elimination game on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at West Side.

“We’ve been coaching and doing this for a long time — didn’t know it was even 40,” Coomer said of West Side’s dominant run. “We’re just trying to get to state and represent as best we can.”

West Side has 21 state titles and six trips to the Little League World Series (1991, 1993, 2007, 2010, 2021) under its belt.

Frazier tossed up a single to the first batter he faced, but that was the only hit Loveland would get.

TJ Madden scored on a Cash Jones groundout to give West Side a 1-0 lead in the top of the second. Then West Side added three runs in the third and 10 in the fourth to pull away.

Frazier struck out four batters in his three innings on the mound before Jordan Malloy closed it out with two strikeouts in the fourth to enforce the run rule.

“I felt good. I felt really good,” Frazier said. “It was Anthony (Saurber) doing a great job behind the plate and my fielders having my back.”

West Side's Jordan Malloy hustles off the field during his Ohio Little League District 9 tournament game against Loveland on Tuesday at West Side Little League. West Side won 14-0. TOM PATE / CONTRIBUTED

Credit: thomas pate

icon to expand image

Credit: thomas pate

Malloy (2-for-3, run, RBI), Madden (two runs), Jonathan Lineback (hit, run, two walks), Jones (2-for-3, three RBI, run), Lennox Brown (three runs), Frazier (triple, three RBI, run, walk) and Oakley Turner (2-for-2, two runs, RBI) paced West Side at the plate.

“Our bottom of the order is kind of what carried us a little bit as far as producing runs,” Coomer said.

The West Side 12U All-Stars consist of Anthony Saurber, Jordan Malloy, Oakley Turner, TJ Madden, Cash Jones, Teegan Lay, Bobby Frazier, Preston Baker, Lennox Brown, Boone Treadway, Gavyn Spears and Jonathan Lineback. Frazier and Treadway are the only 11-year-olds on this year’s squad.

Ken Coomer is the manager, while Tim Nichting, Chris Craft and Danny Adams are assistants.

West Side manager Ken Coomer talks with TJ Madden (4) during their Ohio Little League District 9 tournament game against Loveland on Tuesday at West Side Little League. West Side won 14-0. TOM PATE / CONTRIBUTED

Credit: thomas pate

icon to expand image

Credit: thomas pate

