McCoy: Burns roughed up in second start as Cincinnati Reds fall to Boston Red Sox 13-6

Of all the perplexities, what happened to Reds starter Chase Burns is a bit suspicious.

After striking out the first five major league hitters he faced in last week’s debut against the New York Yankees, Burns retired one hitter Monday.

The Bosox banged five hits and scored six runs as eight of the nine hitters he faced reached base, including a three-run home run by Trevor Story.

It was almost as if the Red Sox knew what pitch was coming and perhaps they did. Against the Yankees, Burns had them swinging and missing early and often. Boston swung and missed once on his 33 pitches.

Boston hitters could be seen whispering in each other’s helmet ear flaps as they walked to the batter’s box.

“That’s something we need to check. Those are things we definitely always check for. Alex Cora (Red Sox manager) is one of the best at that,” Reds manager Tito Francona told reporters after the game, referring to Cora’s ability to pick up tell tales on pitchers.

“And they were certainly ready and came out hacking. They were squaring it up pretty good,” he added. “It’s some growing pains and if you don’t think it will happen you’re not paying attention.”

Asked how the rough-up by the Red Sox might affect Burns, Francona told reporters, “I hope it doesn’t get in the way of his next start because that’s tough on him, tough on us. It will be real interesting to see his first start.”

Actually, he should have been out of the first inning. He walked Jarren Duran on a full count to open the bottom of the first. Roman Anthony hit a double play grounder to second baseman Matt McLain.

But McLain threw the ball into left field for an error. Instead of two outs and none on, it was no outs and two on and it was if Burns stepped on a Claymore after that.

“McLain probably thought he had a chance to get two and he rushed it a little bit,” said Francona. “With fast runners he probably should have just got one, make sure. But he is so good and guys are going to make physical errors sometimes, that’s just the way it is.”

Brent Suter replaced Burns in the first and permitted another run to score, charged to Burns, so the Reds trailed 7-0 after the first.

And they were facing one of baseball’s best pitchers, left-hander Garrett Crochet, who had given up one earned run or less in 15 of his 17 starts. Mix in Cincinnati’s 10-16 record against left-handed starters and matters looked seven leagues below dismal.

Crochet looked invincible while retired the first 10 Reds in order. Then, quicker than a snap of two fingers, the Reds scored five runs and were only down 7-5 after the top of the sixth.

“We don’t play this game for a good showing,” said Francona. “But I was proud of our guys. We kept the energy up, we kept fighting. That’s an easy guy to just say, ‘Hey, this just isn’t our night.’”

And the bizarre stuff?

The Reds were down 7-4 in the fifth with runners on third and first with one out. Elly De La Cruz, the potential tying run was at the plate. He grounded to shortstop, shattering his bat. As he left the box, he stumbled and fell.

The Bosox turned the double play. If De La Cruz had not stumbled there would have been no double play and TJ Friedl would have scored from third to make it 7-5.

In the fifth inning, Boston’s Wilyer Abreu smashed one off the center field wall. TJ Friedl fell and the ball ricocheted and rolled a long way. Abreu circled the bases for an inside the park home run.

On the next play, left fielder Spencer Steer lost sight of Trevor Story’s fly ball and it fell for a double.

Austin Hays tripled home the Reds’ first three runs in the fourth and led the sixth with a home run to dead center and the Reds were within three, 8-5.

Explore Reds will have two representatives in 2025 Futures Game

But Jarren Duran led the bottom of the sixth with a 302-foot home run that twisted inside the Pesky Pole in right field, a home run that would not have been a home run in any other park. And it was 9-5.

Boston cut through any suspense when Wilyer Abreu hit a grand slam home run off Connor Phillips in the eighth. He is the first batter in 60 years to hit an inside the park home run and a grand slam in the same game. The last guy? Roger Maris.

Turning the game into a complete farce, catcher Jose Trevino replaced Phillips and recorded the last out on a Boston player on this goofy night with a strikeout.

