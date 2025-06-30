Reds will have two representatives in 2025 Futures Game

Duno, 19, of Venezuela, is the Reds’ seventh-best prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. He’s hitting .269 with four home runs and 44 RBIs in 64 games for Single-A Daytona Beach.

Duno was 17 when he signed with the Reds as an international free agent in 2023. He was the fourth-ranked player in the international class that year, according to MLB.com.

Stewart, 21, ranks third among Reds prospects. He’s hitting .327 with nine home runs and 43 RBIs for Double-A Chattanooga. The Reds drafted him in the first round with the 31st overall pick in 2022.

Rhett Lowder and Cam Collier, the Reds’ first- and third-ranked prospects at the time, represented the Reds in the 2024 Futures Game. Collier was named MVP of the game.