Reds will have two representatives in 2025 Futures Game

Alfredo Duno and Sal Stewart will play in game July 12
Cincinnati Reds second baseman Sal Stewart, left, tags out San Francisco Giants' Brett Wisely, right, as Wisely tries to steal second during the second inning of a spring training baseball game Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Credit: AP

By
21 minutes ago
Two prospects will represent the Cincinnati Reds in the 2025 All-Star Futures Game.

Catcher Alfredo Duno and infielder Sal Stewart were two of 25 players named to the National League team on Monday. The game will be played at 4 p.m. July 12 at Truist Park in Atlanta. The All-Star Game will take place at the same stadium on July 15.

Duno, 19, of Venezuela, is the Reds’ seventh-best prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. He’s hitting .269 with four home runs and 44 RBIs in 64 games for Single-A Daytona Beach.

Duno was 17 when he signed with the Reds as an international free agent in 2023. He was the fourth-ranked player in the international class that year, according to MLB.com.

Stewart, 21, ranks third among Reds prospects. He’s hitting .327 with nine home runs and 43 RBIs for Double-A Chattanooga. The Reds drafted him in the first round with the 31st overall pick in 2022.

Rhett Lowder and Cam Collier, the Reds’ first- and third-ranked prospects at the time, represented the Reds in the 2024 Futures Game. Collier was named MVP of the game.

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.