Your guide to the 172nd Butler County Fair, which opens today

This photo is from last year's Butler County Fair, taken Tuesday, July 27, 2021 in Hamilton. The 172nd BCF is July 24-30, 2022. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

By - Staff Writer

The 172nd Butler County Fair opens today, and Doug Turner, president of the Butler County Fair Board, said it is the same fair that visitors know and love — with some updates.

“This year, we will have three demolition derbies that will be Monday, Wednesday and Friday with a tractor pull on Sunday and Thursday and a rode on Tuesday,” Turner told the Journal-News.

Fairgoers can also enjoy different rides and try new foods while cherishing the fair’s timeless energy.

“Every year, they change the rides and put new ones and different ones in,” Turner said. “We also have a couple new food vendors this year.”

Attendance at this year’s fair is expected to be similar to previous years, except for 2020 when the pandemic greatly hindered the event. To continue with pandemic safety, there will be more than 100 hand-sanitizing stations at the fairgrounds.

Each day of the week, the Farm Zone Agricultural Educational Exhibit will have a different theme showcasing local organizations, such as the Butler County Farm Bureau, OSUE, Butler County and Butler County Soil and Water Conservation, with related presentations and interactive activities.

The 2022 Butler County Fair King Sam Vessel and Queen Anna Moeller will be busy around the fairgrounds. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

In addition, the USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service, USDA Farm Service Agency, Butler County Farm Bureau and various departments of the OSU, Butler County will also have permanent booths set up all week.

The Farm Zone Agricultural Educational Exhibit will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Today there is a cabbage contest, bee presentations and more. On Monday there are Hueston Woods presentations. Tuesday includes presentations on canner testing and sun and water safety.

Wednesday will include stream adaptation activities and Thursday has 4-H/FCS cooking demonstrations. On Friday, there will be a lamb tasting and on Saturday the presentations are “Gardening 101.”

Each day the Farm Zone has center aisle interactive activities and displays on a variety of topics.

As with every Butler County Fair, the grounds will host multiple vendors and nonprofit booths, games, rides and animals on display. Parking is free.

WEATHER

It will be very hot and humid as the Butler County Fair opens. Today’s high temperature is predicted to reach 95 degrees with a low of 73 degrees.

Scattered storms are expected Monday with a high of 85 and low of 68. Morning storms are expected Tuesday, when the high is 84 degrees and the low is 68 degrees. Thunderstorms are also predicted for Wednesday and Thursday with highs also in the low- to high-80s on both days.

COVERAGE

The Journal-News will be at the fairgrounds every day to bring our readers coverage of the activities. Check journal-news.com for photo galleries, videos and articles.

HOW TO GO

What: Butler County Fair 2022

When: Today through Saturday

Where: Butler County Fairgrounds on Fair Avenue in Hamilton

Cost: $9 for adults, $4 for children with a paying adult

Other: Seniors and veterans get in free on Wednesday

Online: butlercountyohfair.org and facebook.com/butlercofair

GRANDSTAND EVENTS

TODAY

11:30 a.m. Garden Tractor Pull

5 p.m. Antique Tractor Pull

MONDAY

7 p.m. Demolition Derby

TUESDAY

7 p.m. Broken Horn Rodeo

WEDNESDAY

7 p.m. Demolition Derby

THURSDAY

7 p.m. Darke Co. Tractor Pullers Association Tractor & Truck Pull

FRIDAY

7 p.m. Demolition Derby

Note: Grandstand events may charge entry fees above regular fair entry.

ENTERTAINMENT

7-10 p.m. Saturday, Country Concert at The Grandstands featuring Ryan Broshear with special guest Justin Back

Butler County Fair Queen Maya Kidd was named the 2022 Ohio Fairs Queen on Jan. 8, 2022 in Columbus. BUTLER CO. FAIR/CONTRIBUTED

Butler County Fair Queen Maya Kidd was named the 2022 Ohio Fairs Queen on Jan. 8, 2022 in Columbus. BUTLER CO. FAIR/CONTRIBUTED

Butler County Fair Queen Maya Kidd was named the 2022 Ohio Fairs Queen on Jan. 8, 2022 in Columbus. BUTLER CO. FAIR/CONTRIBUTED

