Your guide to the 172nd Butler County Fair, which opens today

Each day of the week, the Farm Zone Agricultural Educational Exhibit will have a different theme showcasing local organizations, such as the Butler County Farm Bureau, OSUE, Butler County and Butler County Soil and Water Conservation, with related presentations and interactive activities.

The 2022 Butler County Fair King Sam Vessel and Queen Anna Moeller will be busy around the fairgrounds.

In addition, the USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service, USDA Farm Service Agency, Butler County Farm Bureau and various departments of the OSU, Butler County will also have permanent booths set up all week.

The Farm Zone Agricultural Educational Exhibit will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Today there is a cabbage contest, bee presentations and more. On Monday there are Hueston Woods presentations. Tuesday includes presentations on canner testing and sun and water safety.

Wednesday will include stream adaptation activities and Thursday has 4-H/FCS cooking demonstrations. On Friday, there will be a lamb tasting and on Saturday the presentations are “Gardening 101.”

Each day the Farm Zone has center aisle interactive activities and displays on a variety of topics.

As with every Butler County Fair, the grounds will host multiple vendors and nonprofit booths, games, rides and animals on display. Parking is free.

WEATHER

It will be very hot and humid as the Butler County Fair opens. Today’s high temperature is predicted to reach 95 degrees with a low of 73 degrees.

Scattered storms are expected Monday with a high of 85 and low of 68. Morning storms are expected Tuesday, when the high is 84 degrees and the low is 68 degrees. Thunderstorms are also predicted for Wednesday and Thursday with highs also in the low- to high-80s on both days.

COVERAGE

The Journal-News will be at the fairgrounds every day to bring our readers coverage of the activities. Check journal-news.com for photo galleries, videos and articles.

HOW TO GO

What: Butler County Fair 2022

When: Today through Saturday

Where: Butler County Fairgrounds on Fair Avenue in Hamilton

Cost: $9 for adults, $4 for children with a paying adult

Other: Seniors and veterans get in free on Wednesday

Online: butlercountyohfair.org and facebook.com/butlercofair

GRANDSTAND EVENTS

TODAY

11:30 a.m. Garden Tractor Pull

5 p.m. Antique Tractor Pull

MONDAY

7 p.m. Demolition Derby

TUESDAY

7 p.m. Broken Horn Rodeo

WEDNESDAY

7 p.m. Demolition Derby

THURSDAY

7 p.m. Darke Co. Tractor Pullers Association Tractor & Truck Pull

FRIDAY

7 p.m. Demolition Derby

Note: Grandstand events may charge entry fees above regular fair entry.

ENTERTAINMENT

7-10 p.m. Saturday, Country Concert at The Grandstands featuring Ryan Broshear with special guest Justin Back